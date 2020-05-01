Justin Timberlake Approves of This Coronavirus ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme

A sign of the times! Justin Timberlake is finding humor amid the pandemic with an ‘NSync meme inspired by the coronavirus.

The “Man of the Woods” singer, 39, shared the iconic “It’s Gonna Be May” meme via Twitter on Thursday, April 30. The joke shows a photo of an ‘NSync-era Timberlake and references the way the singer pronounces the word “me” in the former boy band’s 2000 song “It’s Gonna Be Me.” However, this version of the meme features Timberlake wearing a mask.

“Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote alongside the photo.

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

Timberlake revealed in March that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, are waiting out the pandemic in Montana with their 5-year-old son, Silas.

“Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy.”

A source told Us Weekly in April that self-isolation has been positive for the family of three in the wake of Timberlake’s PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.

“Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin’s relationship,” the insider said. “They, of course, both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and Silas has been a good thing.”

Timberlake shared on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April that he’s been enjoying quarantining with the Sinner star, 38, and their son outside of the city.

“We thought the best way to kind of do our part was we have a place in Montana and so we came up here,” Timberlake said. “We feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here, anyway, I mean where our place is. So, I mean, just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice.”

