Saving face? Justin Timberlake made a public gesture toward wife Jessica Biel following his PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

“Photographer: Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human?” the actress, 37, captioned a throwback photo of herself posing in front of a blue backdrop on Thursday, January 16. “Me: Got it.”

Timberlake, 38, slid into the comments section of Biel’s Instagram post to make his affection toward her known. “Nailed it,” he replied, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The Grammy winner subtly tried the same move in December 2019. “Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might,” the Sinner executive producer wrote via Instagram at the time. “My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon.”

Timberlake slyly responded with two heart emojis and a heart-eyes emoji. Days earlier, the crooner wrote “Squad,” along with a heart-eyes emoji, while commenting on another of Biel’s posts.

The Social Network star caused an uproar in November 2019 when he was spotted holding hands with Wainwright, 30, in New Orleans. He apologized on Instagram the following month. “I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Meanwhile, the Raising Dion star’s rep told Us Weekly in November 2019 that there was “no validity” to speculation that the castmates’ relationship was more than platonic.

Us exclusively revealed earlier this week that Biel is “still upset with Justin” over the ordeal. “He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” a source said. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

However, a second insider insisted that the couple, who share 4-year-old son Silas, “are not in a tense place at all.”

Us broke the news on Saturday, January 11, that Biel and Timberlake have spent time at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles as of late. The duo reconnected during a staycation with Silas.

The former ‘NSync member and Wainwright wrapped filming on Palmer in December 2019.