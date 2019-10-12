



Retail therapy! Jenni “JWoww” Farley is moving on from her ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello with a little shopping.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, posted a photo of a pair of hoop earrings from the jewelry company Charles & Colvard on her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 12.

“Getting yourself jewelry always helps,” she captioned the picture of the Moissanite hoop earrings worth about $2,000.

Farley’s new purchase comes one day after Us Weekly broke the news that she and Carpinello had split following the 24-year-old wrestler’s flirtatious behavior with JWoww’s costar Angelina Pivarnick.

In the Thursday, October 10, episode of Jersey Shore, the group went to a Las Vegas nightclub where Carpinello hugged Pivarnick’s waist and touched her butt. At the time, Farley was unaware of his actions because she was drunkenly passed out. During filming, she didn’t believe Pivarnick’s claims that Carpinello inappropriately touched her.

However, once the footage aired on Thursday, Farley responded to Carpinello’s behavior with a heartbroken post on Instagram. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this,” she wrote after the episode aired. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello, whose nickname on the MTV series was “24” due to his age, apologized for the incident in a statement posted on Instagram on Friday, October 11.

”I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He added, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

The former couple began dating in March after her separation from husband Roger Mathews. Their divorce was finalized in August. She and Mathews share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

