Jenni-‘JWoww’-Farley-Does-Boyfriend-Makeup-Challenge-on-Zack-Carpinello





“You have no idea what I’m about to do,” Farley, 33, says in the video as she assembles her makeup products. “I’m doing full makeup. Like, eye shadow, mascara, I got red lips…”

Carpinello quips: “Do I get your eyelashes? That’s your full get-up, so…”

Close to the end of the 13-minute clip, Carpinello finally gets to see his glammed-up visage. “Holy s–t,” he says, examining himself in a mirror.

“I feel like I did a decent job, except for your lips,” Farley observes. “Listen, don’t like it that much.”

Carpinello also appeared in a YouTube upload the reality star posted last month, in which he tried her cooking for the first time — specifically, a beef ragù spaghetti recipe. “I would eat anything that you put in front of me, but I love it,” he said of the dish. “I would eat the whole pan.”

Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s relationship in April, following Farley’s September 2018 split from estranged husband Roger Mathews, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson.

Last week, Farley posted an Instagram Story clip in which Greyson shows love for Carpinello. In the video, the tyke points out the athlete and even blows him a kiss. “He’s over there,” Greyson says in the clip. “Yes, it’s Zack. Hi, Zack!”

Farley opened up to Us last month about keeping her family bond strong. “If you make it just a natural setting, I feel like the kids will just adapt to it,” she told Us. “If you acknowledge certain things, they acknowledge it. I just try to make everything very organic and as normal as possible.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!