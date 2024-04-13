Kaitlyn Bristowe is heartbroken for The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist amidst news the couple has gone their separate ways.

“I’M SO SAD FOR THEM,” the season 11 Bachelorette wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, April 12, after a fan sent in a question asking her what her thoughts were on the Golden Bachelor divorce.

Her response followed the couple’s Good Morning America interview which took place that morning where they announced their decision to end their marriage just three months after their TV wedding. Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, explained that, while they still love each other, their cross-country living situation was the main cause of their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry shared during the Friday broadcast. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

He continued, “The things that strike me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

On Friday, April 12, Us Weekly confirmed that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, listing the same day as their date of separation. He cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for the split.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed the Golden Bachelor stars were not living under the same roof and were still residing in different states after saying “I do” in January. While Gerry returned to Indiana, Theresa remained in New Jersey.

An insider explained to Us at the time that the pair had no immediate plans to uproot their lives in part because Theresa went back to her job as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office on the East Coast. Instead, the source explained the spouses were navigating their long-distance relationship by making time to visit each other often.

While Bristowe, 38, felt bad for Gerry and Theresa, Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti revealed she wasn’t shocked to hear they were calling it quits.

“I think a lot of the Good Morning America interview was BS because you don’t say, ‘We’re still in love with each other,’ and then get a divorce. You just don’t,” Ashley, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, April 12. “If it’s a distance thing — at their age especially — live in Indiana, live in New Jersey, visit each other twice a month… Be in love, be married but, like, you know, communicate to each other, I don’t buy [it]. I don’t buy that the moving thing is the reason they got divorced three months in.”

The former couple met and fell in love on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, which ended with them getting engaged on the show’s November 2023 finale episode. They wed two months later in front of ABC cameras and expressed that they dreamed of eventually settling down in South Carolina together. This was the second marriage for them both.