



Not so fast! Kaitlyn Bristowe and boyfriend Jason Tartick may be talking marriage, but he hasn’t popped the question just yet.

The Bachelorette alum, 34, shared a romantic photo via Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, of the pair locked in an intimate embrace, but she assured fans that her relationship status hasn’t changed.

“Not engaged,” she captioned the snap, which was taken at the Caerula Mar resort on the tropical island of South Andros in the Bahamas.

However, Bristowe gave a hint that the next step may not be far off when former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky chimed in with a comment of “Not yet” and a wink emoji. The “Off the Vine” podcast host replied with a wink of her own.

Tartick added: “But we’re def sneaking this photo into the photos when we do.”

Two days prior, the banker, 31, penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend of six months while encouraging his fans to embrace life’s changes as they come.

“If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I’d tell myself … there’s nothing better than a restart,” he wrote on Monday, July 29. “That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality. It’s remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you’re willing to make changes in your life.”

Tartick competed for Becca Kufrin’s affection on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Though he made it to the top three, he was ultimately sent home. Bristowe, meanwhile, ended her engagement to fiancé Shawn Booth in November.

The New York native moved in with the Dew Edit designer in May and has made clear his intentions to progress their relationship. “We’re on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship,” he explained to E! News last month. “We’re doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning [to get engaged] sooner rather than later.”

He’ll have to go through Chris Harrison first: Bristowe teased in a birthday message for the Bachelor Nation host on Friday, July 26, that her beau would need to get Harrison’s approval for her hand in marriage. “When I get engaged, (again) my boyfriend will have to ask 3 men for my hand in marriage,” she wrote. “My dad, my step dad, and Chris harrison.”

