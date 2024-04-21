Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross have put a lot of mileage into a certain pair of cowboy boots.

“Fun fact: On our hometown date in Austin we went to a boot shop and these are the kicks we picked out together,” Kaity, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 20.

Kaity shared a clip of her walking while holding hands with Zach, 27, as they matched in their Western attire. Kaity rocked a white dress and denim jacket while Zach donned a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket.

After Kaity brought Zach home to meet her family during The Bachelor season 27, he popped the question during the March 2023 finale. During the After the Final Rose episode, they revealed their plans to move in together in Austin, Texas, and their desire to wed in 2025.

The couple seems to be on track for both of their goals. In January, Kaity and Zach shared they had moved into their first home together in Texas. “Officially our new home,” Kaity wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Earlier this month, Kaity shared that the twosome’s nuptials had been set for October 2025, noting that they had planned to meet with a wedding planner soon.

Since their engagement, Kaity and Zach have been candid about putting in the work to enhance their relationship.

“Zach and I started couples therapy right after the show,” Biggar wrote via her Instagram Story in March, responding to a user who had asked about premarital counseling. “Couples counseling can be incredibly beneficial even when things are going well in a relationship.”

She continued: “From strengthening communication skills to addressing unresolved issues, it helps maintain our already very healthy relationship. And especially after getting off a crazy show like The Bachelor it helped facilitate vulnerability and openness which I used to have a hard time with.”

While the couple is seemingly going strong, viewers watched as they went through a rough patch during the show. Zach initially said he didn’t want to be intimate during his time on The Bachelor, but he confessed to Kaity that he had slept with runner-up Gabi Elnicki.

“Going in [to] fantasy suite week, I just wanted to use that time — that intimate time — to just get to know each other more on a more emotional level and just see what we’re like off the cameras too. I was just looking forward to that,” Kaity exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “But, in Bachelor world, things don’t always go as planned, so I don’t think I really went in with a whole lot of expectations. I was just hoping it would go smoothly and we hit a hurdle for sure. But in the end, we came out stronger.”