



“I wasn’t invited, but that’s OK!” Brown, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Miss America 2.0 2020 Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday, December 19. “I love Taylor Swift and the boys had a good time for us.”

He went on: “I live in L.A. and they live in New York, so maybe that’s part of the non-invite. So it’s not shade, you know what I mean? It’s nothing like that.”

Swift celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded bash at New York City’s Oscar Wilde restaurant on December 13, and the guest list included Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello and Halsey, as well as Porowski, 35, and Van Ness, 32.

All five of the Queer Eye stars, meanwhile, appeared in the singer’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video this June.

Brown is tight with the other four members of the Fab Five, which also includes Tan France and Bobby Berk, after filming four seasons of the Netflix hit, plus a Japan-set season.

“We just keep getting stronger as a unit,” Brown told Us. “I’m so proud of the guys that I work with. They’re just amazing people.”

Tearing up, he continued: “I don’t know why every time I talk about them, I want to start crying because I just love them so much. Oh my gosh! I can’t. I got makeup on tonight!”

Brown also shared praise for Van Ness, who revealed his HIV diagnosis in a New York Times interview this September. “We already knew and we’ve already been supporting him,” he told Us. “And we were just waiting for if he ever felt like he wanted to share. … He’s just inspiring the world, so we love him.”

The Real World alum is already hyping up Queer Eye’s fifth season, which will start streaming sometime in 2020: “I wear heels in one of the episodes!” he said with a laugh.

With reporting by Diana Cooper