A day worth celebrating! Rob Kardashian turned 33 on Tuesday, Mach 17 — and his family shared sweet tributes in honor of his special day.

Kim Kardashian posted several throwback photos from the Arthur George sock designer’s 24th birthday party in 2011. The Las Vegas gathering was attended by the sibling pair, twins Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, and more.

“Happy Birthday I love you so much @robkardashianofficial,” the Skims founder, 39, wrote via Instagram. “I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon!”

Kendall Jenner shared an adorable photo of herself and Rob as young kids, smiling together. “Happy biiirthday bob,” the model captioned the Instagram Stories photo. “I love you.”

Kris Jenner also honored her only son with a heartfelt Instagram post. Her message was accompanied by several photos of Rob over the years, including shots with his sisters and his late father, Rob Kardashian Sr.

“Happy Birthday Rob!!!! You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you,” the momager, 64, captioned the sweet update. “You are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you.”

Kris continued, “You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much…. love Mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial.”

The celebration comes after a few rocky months that saw the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star battling with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna over custody of their daughter, Dream. In January, he filed an emergency motion to obtain primary custody of the 3-year-old. Rob’s request was denied days later, but he opted to file again.

The second time around, Rob still requested for changes to be made to his current custody and visitation agreement with the 31-year-old Real Blac Chyna star. He also requested that Chyna undergo a drug test before each visit with Dream.

The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Chyna was requesting that Rob take a child custody evaluation to examine his mental health. In response to this, Rob claimed that his ex was running a “smear campaign” against him and noted that he had witnesses who could back up his claims regarding Chyna’s alleged substance abuse.

On March 3, Us confirmed that Chyna questioned Rob’s parenting abilities for his inability to leave his own home. “Respondent tells me all of that time that he is depressed, and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself,” the Lashed Bar owner alleged in an affidavit filed on February 18, which Us viewed. “Respondent has trouble leaving the house.”