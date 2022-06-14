After Blac Chyna lost her defamation trial against the Kardashians, the famous family has filed paperwork requesting that the model pay them for their court expenses.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 14, the Kardashians are seeking a total of $391,094.76 from Chyna, 34. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner noted that the costs are related to the trial, which lasted for two weeks earlier this year.

The court paperwork listed the cost for “models, enlargements and photocopies of exhibits,” as a large expense at a total of more than $184,000. The documents also referenced charges including deposition costs, which came to $63,000, and court reporter fees in the amount of nearly $20,000.

The singer first took legal action against the Kardashians in 2017 following her split from Rob Kardashian. Chyna, who was seeking $100 million in damages, claimed that Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, Kris, 66, and Kylie, 24, were to blame for the cancelation of her reality show Rob & Chyna.

The judge previously ruled in favor of the Kardashians when the case was dismissed in May. “On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial,” attorneys for the family, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna’s attorney noted that her client has plans to appeal the decision after she was not awarded any damages. “[Based on my reading of the verdict,] the jury found that Chyna [real name Angela White] had not physically abused Rob Kardashian, [and] the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network,” Lynne Ciani, the attorney for Chyna, told the Associated Press that same month. “We will appeal on the remaining questions.”

Shortly after the news made headlines, Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, launched a GoFundMe to help raise the money for an appeal. The fundraiser has yet to reach its goal of $400,000.

Chyna, who is currently involved in a revenge porn lawsuit against Rob, 35, shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with the California native. Chyna is also mother to her 9-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

Rob previously weighed in on his tumultuous relationship with Chyna when he took the stand during the defamation trial against his family. “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point,” he said in April. “She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family.”

The sock designer added: “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”

