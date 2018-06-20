Pointing the finger at her. Karlie Kloss’ fans criticized her for tweeting about the migrant children crisis rather than speaking to Jared Kushner, her boyfriend Joshua Kushner’s brother, who has ties to President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Politicizing the lives of these defenseless children is heartless. We have to be the voices for these kids, and I support anyone standing up to do right by them,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 25, tweeted on Wednesday, June 20. “Call your congressperson RIGHT NOW and support the bill, US – S 3036. Speak up. #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

Although many of Kloss’ supporters applauded her advocacy, several others insisted that she reach out to Jared, who is married to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

“You pick [up] your phone! You’re closer to ending this nightmare than most of us,” one of her followers quipped back on Wednesday. #calljared #callivanka.”

Added another: “Isn’t your boyfriend’s brother Jared Kushner? Why don’t you pick up your phone and call Jared.”

“Tell your bestie Ivanka!!!” another user urged. Another replied, “Call your brother in-law.” (Kloss and Joshua are not married.)

The supermodel and the businessman, 33, are notoriously private about their relationship. “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore,” Kloss told Porter magazine while covering their Summer 2018 issue. “I know in my life what really maters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I jus really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the couple’s relationship in November 2012 after they were spotted getting cozy at a party.

Kloss is the latest celebrity to use her platform to spread awareness about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Most recently, George and Amal Clooney donated $100,000 to help children that have been separated from their families.

