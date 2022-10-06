She’s here for it! Kate Beckinsale gave fans insight into her thoughts on ex Pete Davidson — namely, that she ships him with Gisele Bündchen.

The Serendipity actress, 49, “liked” an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, October 4, of a meme featuring the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, peeking around a tree upon hearing that the Victoria’s Secret Angel and Tom Brady are having marital problems.

“Tom Brady and Gisele are getting divorced!” the meme read, coupled with a smug-looking photo of Davidson’s face superimposed on Anthony Anderson’s body as he rubs his hands together while creeping behind the tree trunk.

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale — who dated the Bodies Bodies Bodies star from January 2019 to April 2019 — subtly showed a sign of support for the comedian via Instagram after their split.

In November 2021, more than two years after the pair called it quits, the Click actress “liked” another post about Davidson’s dating prowess.

“I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” read a post on the meme account TalkThirtyToMe.

Years later, Kim Kardashian echoed this sentiment on the Thursday, October 6 episode of The Kardashians.

“Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does,” the Skims founder — who split from Davidson in August after nearly one year together — revealed on the Hulu hit. “[But] he is just the sweetest [and] most thoughtful person.”

While fans may be loving the idea of Davidson and Bündchen getting together, their romance is nothing but a pipe dream for now, as the Brazil native is in the midst of dealing with drama of her own.

The supermodel was spotted out sans wedding ring on Tuesday, the same day that Us Weekly confirmed that she and Brady, 45, had both retained divorce attorneys.

“Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” the insider told Us. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart.”

The estranged couple have been on the rocks ever since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his return to the NFL in March, just weeks after he revealed he was retiring.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle in September about her reaction to her husband’s decision to play again. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”