Gushing about her man. Ahead of their split, Kim Kardashian had nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson — and his past girlfriends.

“Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does,” Kim, 41, told cameras in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 6. “[But] he is just the sweetest [and] most thoughtful person.”

The pair started dating after they worked together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Ahead of their romance, Pete, 28, previously dated Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

While filming her reality series, the Skims founder and her longtime friend Tracy Romulus discussed her onscreen collaboration with the comedian. In the new episode, Tracy, 42, revealed that SNL was submitting Kim’s guest episode for Emmys consideration.

“But I wouldn’t win an Emmy. SNL would win one. Or do I actually win it?” Kim asked, noting she already had plans for the award show. “I just need a good Emmys look. Then I feel like I could go with Pete.”

One month before the 2022 Emmys, Us Weekly confirmed that Kim and Pete called it quits. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us in August, adding that the duo will “remain friends” amid the split.

At the time, the insider explained that the twosome’s respective careers created obstacles in their personal lives. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source shared. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Following the breakup, the TV personality admitted she was in no rush to start dating again. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” Kim, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West, said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in September. “But I’m just not ready.”

The California native added: “I just want chill. I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.