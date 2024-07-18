Kate Hudson has nothing but praise for rumored one-time fling Nick Jonas.

During a Wednesday, July 17, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hudson, 45, was asked about the past dating speculation.

“In 2015 [and] 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show,” Cohen, 45, asked. “Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?

Hudson called the connection “a moment.”

“[He’s] lovely, fun [and] kind,” the Almost Famous star gushed. “He’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Hudson and Jonas, 31, sparked dating rumors in September 2015 after they were spotted together at Disney World. They later reconnected at the 2016 Met Gala.

Neither Hudson nor Jonas ever addressed the rumors, with the Jonas Brothers singer even telling Complex magazine in 2016 that he was “very single.”

“You know, it’s interesting. You’re allowed to ask me whatever the f—k you want and I’ll answer it, or not,” he told the outlet when asked if he was hooking up with Hudson.

Jonas, however, did praise the pair’s “unbelievable connection.”

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he said at the time. “Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Jonas has since found love with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, tying the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in 2022.

“[Nick and I] have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” Chopra Jonas, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”

According to Chopra Jonas, she multitasks “a lot” to be able to prioritize her family with Jonas.

“You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family,” the Citadel star said. “My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”

Hudson, for her part, is engaged to Danny Fujikawa and they share daughter Rani Rose, 5. The California native is also mom to sons Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12, whom she shares with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.