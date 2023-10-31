Kate Hudson shared a moving tribute to her friend Matthew Perry days after the late actor’s death.

“We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our asses off and then laughed some more,” Hudson, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 30. “I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew.”

Hudson’s post included a photo that showed her presenting with Perry at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. In the snap, Hudson let out a big laugh, presumably in response to something Perry had said.

“As you can see, to know him was to adore him,” Hudson continued. “I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families. We love you Matthew.”

Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28, after authorities responded to a call about a possible cardiac arrest. He was 54.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said that Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” following the initial autopsy. A toxicology report is still pending.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed on Monday, October 30, that Perry was already deceased when first responders arrived at the scene. “A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then Firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” a spokesperson for the LAFD told CNN in a statement. “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, meanwhile, told Page Six that firefighters “didn’t perform CPR” on Perry after arriving at his residence “because he was already beyond medical help.”

Days after Perry’s death, his former Friends costars — Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — paid tribute to the actor in a joint statement. Perry starred alongside the group as Chandler Bing throughout the sitcom’s entire run from 1994 to 2004.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the actors told Us Weekly on Monday. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”