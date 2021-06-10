Who said exercising can’t be fun? Kate Hudson just learned the ultimate fitness hack — but it might have strayed into TMI territory.

“Got some really interesting news that I’m very excited about right now,” the Almost Famous actress, 42, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, June 9, concealing her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses. “If anybody needs me, I’m going to be in the bedroom for a good, I’m gonna say [an] hour [and] 20, if he can handle it.”

Thanks to the new Weight Watchers app, Hudson discovered that “having sex for an hour [and] 20 [minutes] will equal … s–t, I’m terrible at math … six FitPoints.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared her NSFW advice on National Sex Day. “Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we’re getting all the fit points we can 💃,” she captioned the Instagram upload.

Some fans thanked Hudson for giving them the heads up, while others wished her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa “good luck” on their lengthy sweat sesh. “HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!??” stylist Jamie Mizrahi commented, tagging the musician, 35. “I hope you’re ready.”

Fujikawa’s stepsister Sara Foster teased that the PSA was “TMI.”

Hudson is never one to shy away from sharing the most intimate parts of her life with her fans, even if it’s a little bit unconventional. Earlier this year, the Golden Globe winner opened up about the hectic reality of having three children with three different men.

“I’ve got kids all over the place,” she joked during a January interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

Hudson shares son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 2, with Fujikawa, who she began dating in December 2016.

Though her coparenting setup may seem out of the ordinary, the Pretty Happy author “has a great dynamic going” with her exes and her boyfriend, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “They all work as a team to put the kids’ needs first.”

Balancing life at home with her busy career isn’t always easy, and the Fool’s Gold star “has days when it can get a little overwhelming,” the insider added. However, stress doesn’t stop her from giving her all when it comes to raising her kids.

“She’s a very dedicated mom and big on encouraging them to express themselves creatively — whether it’s through writing, art and definitely through a lot of laughter,” the source added.

While the coronavirus pandemic certainly made coparenting a little bit more challenging, spending extra time with her beau in lockdown has worked wonders for Hudson’s relationship. In April 2020, the King St. Vodka founder said the COVID-19 quarantine helped her and Fujikawa rediscover their spark.

“I think it’s positive for knowing that I’m with the right person,” she said of the lockdown during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now. He’s just the best.”