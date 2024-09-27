Princess Kate Middleton made a surprise trip to the ballet after announcing that she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate, 42, attended a matinee performance of Giselle by the English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on Thursday, September 26, in London.

“Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best!,” the Princess of Wales wrote via X alongside a photo of the dancers on stage.

Kate’s attendance at the ballet comes two weeks after she announced in a video message that she completed chemotherapy treatment. In March, Kate initially confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer after sparking concern when she postponed royal appearances.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a social media video. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and Prince William’s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9.)

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Three months later, Kate offered an update on her health, writing in a statement, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She added: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Earlier this month, Kate reflected on her “complex, scary and unpredictable” health challenge.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she stated in a statement. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate noted that her focus is staying “cancer-free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate recently made public appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon before attending the royal family’s weekly church service in Scotland this month.