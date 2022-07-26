Girls’ club! Duchess Kate didn’t waste any time getting to know sister Pippa Middleton’s newest bundle of joy, daughter Rose.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, has “already met the baby,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Kate thinks the little one is “just gorgeous.”

The royal — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William — is “overjoyed for her sister” and brother-in-law, James Matthews, the insider adds.

News broke on July 11 that Middleton, 38, welcomed her third child with Matthews, 46, whom she wed in May 2017. The couple also share son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 16 months.

“Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose,” the source tells Us. “She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three.”

Us confirmed the Celebrate author’s pregnancy last month shortly after Middleton debuted her baby bump while attending the “Platinum Party at the Palace” in London on June 4.

During the Platinum Jubilee event, which honored Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the British throne, Middleton wore a green, long-sleeved dress that showed off her growing bump.

Over the years, the Middleton sisters’ bond has been evident. In addition to taking part in each other’s weddings, the twosome have been one another’s confidants during their respective pregnancies. (The women have one younger sibling, brother James Middleton, as well.)

When Kate named baby Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in May 2015, she included a nod to Pippa, whose middle name is Charlotte, along with references to William’s grandmother and late mother, Princess Diana.

The writer returned the favor when she named her eldest daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane, as Elizabeth is Kate’s middle name as well. Pippa’s son’s moniker, Arthur Michael, is a nod to her late brother-in-law, Michael Matthews, who died in 1999 while climbing Mount Everest, and to her father, Michael Middleton. (Arthur is also one of Louis’ middle names.)

Shortly after becoming an aunt for the first time in 2013, Pippa gave fans a peek at her and Kate’s dynamic outside the royal spotlight.

“We spend a lot of time together,” she said during a 2014 Today show appearance. “We can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally, and that’s sort of kept us all fixed to the ground. We’re very close.”

