The Cambridge kids are getting another cousin! Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Duchess Kate, is pregnant with her third child, Us Weekly can confirm.

Middleton, 38, debuted her baby bump while attending the “Platinum Party in the Park” concert in London on Saturday, June 4, alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Middleton — who wed James Matthews in May 2017 — stepped out at the celebration in a green, long-sleeved dress, showing off her growing bump.

Us confirmed in March 2021 that the Celebrate author had welcomed her second child, daughter Grace. Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, previously announced her youngest daughter was expecting.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” Carole, 67, told Good Housekeeping UK several weeks earlier, calling herself a “hands-on” grandmother. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

The Party Pieces founder is also a proud grandmother to Kate and Prince William’s three children: George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 4. Pippa and Matthews, 46, added to the grandchildren count when their son, Arthur, was born in October 2018.

Before Pippa became a doting mom, frequently gushing about her little ones in her Waitrose Weekend columns, she made sure to stay in shape amid her pregnancies.

“She just wanted to feel like she was doing everything safely, feeling confident in her body as it changed,” Pippa’s trainer, Ashley Verma, exclusively revealed to Us in April 2021. “We wanted to work on the confidence and we wanted to work on posture because what happens when you are pregnant, the weight of the baby starts to pull you.”

She added: “I worked with hand weights with Pippa. We worked with just your own body, weight-bearing workouts where we did leg lifts. … We [also] did the safe way to do floor work, where you can just incorporate a pillow to help support the baby. We want to stay strong and sculpted, but we got in there safely. And those were the really the key points and factors that we really got into. But overall, just being comfortable in your body while you’re experiencing so much change.”

