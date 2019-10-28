Felicity Huffman took responsibility for her role in the nationwide college admission scandal, according to Katey Sagal.

“I’m glad she’s out of jail. I’m glad she made amends. I’m all about accountability and amends and I feel like she made amends,” Sagal, 65, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Saturday, October 26.

The Sons of Anarchy actress had a recurring role on Shameless, which stars Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy. Sagal told Us that she wrapped her role as Dr. Ingrid Jones on the Showtime drama before the college scandal broke in March.

“I wasn’t there! I was already gone,” she told Us when asked if the set of the drama was affected by the situation.

Huffman, 56, completed her 14-day prison sentence on Friday, October 25. Us confirmed that the actress, who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15, was let go early as normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

The Desperate Housewives alum’s sentence also included a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine. Huffman was among the dozens of parents, coaches and college officials who were arrested in March in the college admissions case. The When They See Us star, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges, apologized for paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in April after she announced her plans to plead guilty. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman and Macy are also parents of 17-year-old daughter Georgia.

Sagal, meanwhile, stepped out on Saturday to watch Lena Dunham be honored by Friendly House, the residential recovery home that helped the Girls star with treatment amid her battle with addiction.

“My recovery is the way I live my life. The principles of recovery, which, you know when I got — I got into recovery when I got sober, it was something that I didn’t think that I could do. And they taught me that in little increments, one day at a time, as we say, that I could do anything,” the 8 Simple Rules alum told Us at the luncheon. “Lena and I actually met in a meeting. And yes, we have shared some stories. I mean, I’m going to leave that up to her to discuss whatever she wants to discuss. Yeah, you know, there’s a camaraderie when you suffer from the same dark place in your life, addiction.”

