Hello, Mrs. Pratt! Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted for the first time since marrying new husband Chris Pratt.

Instead of heading off on a honeymoon with the Parks and Recreation alum, the 29-year-old author swapped her stunning white wedding dress for a chic, all-black workout ensemble on Tuesday, June 11. The sighting in Brentwood, California, also provided fans with the very first glimpse of Schwarzenegger’s wedding band below her massive, 5-carat, oval-shaped engagement ring.

Schwarzenegger began dating Pratt, 39, in June 2018 after they were introduced by her mom, Maria Shriver. They announced their engagement in January. As previously reported, the couple exchanged vows at an intimate gathering in Montecito, California, on Saturday, June 8.

The day after their nuptials, the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host shared a loving picture of the couple on Instagram. The newlyweds were shown smiling and holding hands as they stared into each other’s eyes.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” she wrote on Sunday, June 9. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Schwarzenegger continued: “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”