An attorney for Kathryn Dennis requested a jury trial weeks after the Southern Charm alum was arrested for driving under the influence in South Carolina.

A hearing for the case was scheduled for Tuesday, June 4. A spokesperson for the Goose Creek sheriff told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 5, that the reality star did not appear in court. “Through her attorney a continuance and a jury trial was requested,” the spokesperson added.

Dennis, 32, was taken into custody by police in Goose Creek, South Carolina, on May 20 after she was involved in a three-car collision, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The authorities noted that Dennis had “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person” when they responded to the scene, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She also reportedly had an open container in the vehicle.

Since making her Southern Charm debut in 2014, Dennis made headlines on multiple occasions for her substance abuse issues, especially during her custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel. The former couple, who split in 2016, share daughter Kensie and son Saint.

Dennis lost custody of the kids after she took a drug test that was positive for marijuana, but in 2017, she gained 50/50 custody after getting sober. Two years later, Ravenel, 61, claimed that Dennis failed a drug test.

Dennis filed for an agreement change in October 2018 after Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree stemming from a 2015 incident with the pair’s nanny. In August 2019, a judge temporarily ordered Dennis and Ravenel to continue sharing joint custody, with Ravenel retaining primary custody of their children. (The lawsuit was ultimately settled in 2019.)

In March 2021, Ravenel’s lawyers confirmed that the exes’ arrangement had changed again, resulting in Dennis temporarily losing custody. She was still allowed to have supervised weekend visitation at the time.

Throughout her run on Southern Charm, Dennis defended her sobriety. In August 2019, she claimed that she was not using drugs.

“I don’t smoke weed or do anything illegal like that,” she said during the Southern Charm season 6 reunion, admitting that she had started drinking alcohol again. “It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out partying, by any means.”

The following year, Dennis fired back at a social media user who asked whether she was high.

“No. And that’s rude af,” she responded in March 2020. “I haven’t been high in four years. Am I not allowed to have a sense of humor without you people thinking I’m high?!”

Dennis — who exited Southern Charm in January 2023 after eight seasons — then requested that her followers give her grace amid her sobriety journey. “This has been one of my biggest peeves since rehab. Feeling like I can’t be silly without people saying stuff like this,” she added. “Let me liveeee.”