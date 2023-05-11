Over it. Katie Maloney thinks the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal is a “dumpster fire” — but believes the twosome should consider giving their relationship a real try.

“I don’t know what they’re doing but I still think maybe they should give [their romance] a shot because they’ve blown up their lives, so they might as well,” Maloney, 36, said during her Wednesday, May 10, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host shared her opinions on Leviss, 28, giving Ariana Madix advice about her relationship problems with Sandoval, 40, during Wednesday’s season 10 episode, calling it the “most nefarious” thing she had “ever” seen. “My jaw was on the floor,” she told host Andy Cohen about the uncomfortable exchange.

The Utah native’s candid insight comes after season 10 of Vanderpump Rules originally centered around Tom Schwartz’s August 2022 hookup with Leviss, 28. Things took a turn, however, when Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, cheated onMadix, 37, with the model ahead of their split.

Before footage of Maloney calling Sandoval and Leviss’ connection into question aired on Bravo, she issued a message to her costars.

“I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” Maloney said on Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast in March, referring to her brief friendship with Leviss. “The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

Maloney, who announced her split from Schwartz, 40, in March 2022, said she had no sympathy for Leviss amid the public controversy, adding, “You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

The Something About Her co-owner also weighed in on her past feud with Sandoval. “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me,” she explained about her ups and downs with the Missouri native, adding that he “never” respected or acknowledged her during her marriage to Schwartz.

Schwartz, for his part, revealed he was aware of his business partner’s affair before it made headlines. “I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear,” he said on WWHL one month later. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Earlier this month, Maloney made it clear that she has remained on the outs with Leviss. In response to the California native’s stint in a mental health facility, the OG Vanderpump Rules star took to social media to call out the decision.

“Being so morally bankrupt to the point you cause this kind of chaos you better be equipped to deal with the backlash,” she wrote in the comments section of a Bravo fan post via Instagram. “And if your [SIC] not.. then get help you need but you can’t ask for sympathies in the process. That’s all. Mental health May isn’t reserved for those who seek and destroy.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.