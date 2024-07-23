Keanu Reeves Thinks About Death ‘All the Time’

Keanu Reeves isn’t afraid of death.

“I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,” the Matrix actor told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, July 22.

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” Reeves added.

The star made the comments as he promotes his first novel, The Book of Elsewhere, coauthored by science fiction writer China Miéville. The story follows an immortal warrior who doesn’t understand why he can’t die.

Reeves isn’t the only star contemplating their mortality. Sandra Bullock revealed recently that she wants to work with her Speed and The Lake House again before she dies.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock, 59, said during a joint interview with Reeves on the May 6 episode of the “50 MPH” podcast.

“Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe,” she teased a potential movie. “Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

The Oscar winner added she’d love to work with Reeves again if “someone writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place at the right time,” to which Reeves agreed, “You can’t force it.”

Reeves said he also wants to share the screen with Bullock at least one more time.

“It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done,” Reeves said. “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.”

When asked about the possibility of a third Speed film, Reeves didn’t shut down the idea.

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” he said.

Earlier in July, Reeves made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland in Germany. The couple were first introduced to each other at a dinner party in 2009. They confirmed they were dating in November 2019.

“They see themselves as soulmates,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

“They’re shy by nature so there’s no overintensity or jealousy on either side,” the source added. “Alexander appreciates that Keanu is a total gentleman who encourages her to pursue her passions, while he says she’s one of the kindest people he’s ever met.”