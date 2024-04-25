Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are in a great place despite keeping their romance largely out of the public eye.

“They see themselves as soulmates,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about Reeves and Grant’s dynamic.

According to the insider, the couple prefer to keep their relationship low-key.

“They’re shy by nature so there’s no overintensity or jealousy on either side,” the source notes. “Alexander appreciates that Keanu is a total gentleman who encourages her to pursue her passions, while he says she’s one of the kindest people he’s ever met.”

Reeves, 59, and Grant, 54, originally met at a dinner party in 2009. They went on to collaborate on Reeves’ books Ode to Happiness and Shadows and opened their own publishing company, X Artists Books.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant told British Vogue of Ode to Happiness in 2020. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

After developing a friendship, Reeves and Grant took their relationship to the next level. They were public with their romance in November 2019, which is when a second source told Us that the pair were “dating for years” and “it wasn’t a secret.”

Grant recently offered insight into her romance with Reeves when she discussed their joint interest in art.

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object,” Grant explained to People in September 2023. “He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. … There’s a relationship. We’re both, at the heart, readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”

Another insider told Us last year that Reeves and Grant are “typically homebodies” who prefer “quiet nights alone or small get-togethers” with their friends.

“Things are great between them. They’re very happy together,” the source shared in November 2023, adding that the twosome make an “amazing” match. “[They are] both very relaxed and casual by nature.”

Earlier this month, Reeves and Grant made a rare red carpet appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles. The duo were even photographed sharing a kiss after posing for photos at the event.

For more on Reeves and Grant’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.