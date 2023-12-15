Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson last month — and now he’s speaking out.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say,” Jackson, 30, captioned a Thursday, December 14, Instagram video of himself working out at the gym. “I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days.”

The post comes one month after Palmer, 30, filed court documents accusing Jackson of abusing her multiple times over the course of their two-year relationship. She also requested a restraining order and sole custody of the pair’s 9-month-old son, Leodis.

In court documents obtained by Us, Palmer claimed that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” on November 5 and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

She went on to allege that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer was granted both the temporary restraining order and temporary sole custody of Leodis.

While Jackson has not directly addressed the allegations against him, he posted a photo with his son hours after Palmer filed the custody request.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) alongside the snap.

In addition to hinting at things “he’s not allowed to say” on Thursday, Jackson thanked “Lord Jesus” for surrounding him “with family and friends” during this time, “as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out.”

He wrapped up the post by writing: “Extremely blessed to have repent [sic] & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step.”

Palmer, meanwhile, seemingly hinted at her experience with Jackson during an episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast last month.

“I think I’ve been really naïve because my dad is great and my uncles are great, so misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness,” she said. “When I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives, or even women, in the way that my dad respects my mom, it’s a pretty rude awakening.”

Palmer and Jackson previously made headlines in July when Jackson took issue with a sheer black dress that the actress wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote via X before deleting his account. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

One month later, Palmer clapped back with her appearance in the music video for Usher’s song “Boyfriend.”

“What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show. I’m so tired. I’m a mother after all,” Palmer said in the video before winking at the camera.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.