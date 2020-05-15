Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber Cling to Each Other in New Video

Nailed it! Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber got up close and personal while taking part in TikTok’s latest video craze: the koala challenge.

Flanagan, 26, shared a video of herself and the former Bachelor star, 28, on Thursday, May 14, attempting the challenge. To complete the task, one person moves over the other person without falling off of them, or touching the ground.

“This isn’t easy☺️,” the lawyer wrote on the clip of herself hugging and holding onto her man.

While taking part in the viral trend, which is also called the “climb your partner” challenge, the pilot stood strong as Flanagan moved up and over his shoulders. She then slipped through his legs and back to his chest … without falling.

The Bachelor Nation couple aren’t the first duo to show off their koala-like skills. The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, did the challenge in April, as did NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Weber and Flanagan continued to show off their budding romance on Thursday by taking a trip to the beach and posting a clip on the sand via their Instagram Stories.

During their outing, the two stopped to get fresh coconuts, which Weber carried to his love.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Chicago native made her relationship with Weber Instagram official by sharing photos of the two goofing off outside in matching camouflage outfits.

“I know I’m a handful.. good thing you have two hands 😜😘,” Flanagan wrote.

Weber, however, shared his first photo with Flanagan on Instagram on May 2, writing, “You caught me. Let the adventure begin.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the pair were “fully dating” after sparking romance rumors by quarantining together in Chicago one month prior.

“All of their friends and family are so happy for them,” a source told Us in May, after the two went public.

Weber met Flanagan before filming The Bachelor earlier this year, and the two explored their connection on air for six weeks before Flanagan was sent home.