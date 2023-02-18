Kellie Pickler’s late husband, Kyle Jacobs, was proud of his career achievements before his tragic death.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together,” Jacobs wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, sharing a screenshot of Lee Brice’s Hey World album cover, which was first released in November 2020. “Deeply honored to be a creative part of it. Thank you Jesus!!!”

The Minnesota native — who died two days after his social media upload in Brice’s honor — was a country music songwriter who had written for the likes of Brice, 43, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw. Jacobs even used his profession as a pickup line to impress Pickler when they first met in the early 2000s.

“I was like, ‘Great,’” the “Red High Heels” songstress, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2015, with an eyeroll, of learning Jacobs penned music. “We started writing the next day.”

Pickler and Jacobs ultimately transitioned their working relationship into romance, tying the knot in 2011.

“He is the best husband I ever had — come to think of it, he’s the only husband I’ve ever had!” the former Pickler & Ben host gushed to Parade in January 2012. “But on a serious note, he’s the prize. I don’t know why he picked me, but I’m glad he did.”

Nearly 11 years later, Jacobs died by an apparent suicide at the age of 49.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement to Variety on Friday, February 17. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Several of the couple’s country music pals have rallied around Pickler following her tragic loss, including former Pickler & Ben cohost Ben Aaron and singer Jana Kramer.

“We love you @kelliepickler,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 18. “We are praying so hard for you and all those that loved Kyle. … Please call your friends. Even the ones that you think are happy. Everyone is struggling and you are not alone in those struggles. Someone wants to be there for you.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.