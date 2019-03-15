Kelly-Bensimon--Lori-Loughlin-Should-Be-a-Real-Housewife-After-College-Scam

Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Kelly Bensimon thinks the Fuller House star might be a good fit!

“I don’t ever think that you should buy anything for your kids. Like, I don’t believe in that,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star told Us Weekly exclusively at the Hudson Yards grand opening event on Thursday, March 14, when asked about the college admissions scam. “I really have tried to instill value in my kids. And you know, I was really disappointed that someone that we’ve seen growing up with on TV would stoop so low and I was not impressed by that. Maybe she’d be good for Housewives.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannuli, who are parents of Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, have been accused of paying bribes to facilitate their daughters’ admissions to USC. According to court documents, the couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.”

The former Hallmark actress and the fashion designer were both arrested earlier this week for their alleged role in the nationwide scam. They were subsequently released on $1 million bonds and have yet to make any public statements about their alleged involvement.

Bensimon, meanwhile, is also the mother of two daughters: Sea, 21, and Teddy, 19.

“For college admissions, it’s just so hard because we were like, you know, tossed between being a total tiger mom and being like a supermom and really being nurturing,” she told Us on Thursday. “And I guess the best thing to do is just really listen to your kids about what they really want to do. And instead of like pushing them to like, you know, this pigeon hole them in something we want, we really have to listen.”

“My oldest daughter goes to school at Ole Miss and she’s in sports management. My youngest daughter wants to be an art lawyer and she goes to Trinity,” the Bravo alum continued. “They’re so different and I could have really pushed them but I just, just like you guys, just go where you’re gonna go. And I wanted them to know that whatever they’re doing, that they had me as their mom and then I’m going to push them to be the best version of them anyway.”

While Bensimon may think Loughlin is a good fit for reality TV, she has no plans to return to RHONY.

“Everybody always asks me,” she told Us about a return to Housewives. “I’ve been working really, really hard and real estate, you know, the scope of my work ranges from everything from, you know, simple residential to multifamily. You know, I am very educated. Not many people know that, but um, it’s been really interesting and funny to work with all these different people where I can actually help and bring the right buyers for the right properties, whether they’re $500 million properties to your perfect $1 million apartment. So it’s just been a really great fun environment.”

She added: “Never say never on Housewives because I love those girls, but can I work for a living so it’s tough. I would have a hard time. I would have a hard time filming cause I’m like literally working 24/7.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

