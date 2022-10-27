Working through their breakups. While discussing Khloé Kardashian‘s split from Tristan Thompson, Kelly Clarkson hinted at her own healing process following the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

“You shared this season that you are training yourself to unlove your ex Tristan. So how did you do that? Asking for a friend,” the singer, 40, said during a segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 27.

Clarkson admitted it has been “hard” to move on from an ex, adding, “I think it is the most ridiculous thing when something doesn’t work out and you’re in a relationship and you are so deeply in love. I think I might always still love that person, I don’t know if that goes away.”

The reality star, 38, for her part, noted she didn’t believe in feelings going away. “My ex-husband [Lamar Odom] I genuinely still love and want the best for him, and I am rooting for him,” Kardashian shared. “We all just change or evolve, or you know sometimes that that is just not the right fit for you.”

For the Good American cofounder, it has not been “easy” to leave her feelings for the NBA player, 31, in the past.

“Just even the habits that you build, when something good happens I would call Tristan. That is what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him. I am still learning to reprogram myself,” she continued. “I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Kardashian and Thompson have experienced plenty of ups and downs since they first started dating in 2016.

After dating on and off, the pair briefly rekindled their romance in 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. The Canada native, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-10-month-old son,​​ Theo.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Thompson and Kardashian were getting ready to expand their family with a second child after welcoming daughter True in 2018. Their son was born that same month via surrogate.

The American Idol alum, for her part, shares daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6, with her ex-husband, 45.

The former couple exchanged vows in 2013 after two years of dating. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce following nearly seven years of marriage. In the documents obtained by Us, the talk show host cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Clarkson and Blackstock ended up in a lengthy legal battle over their Montana property. The performer later filed a separate motion requesting to be declared legally single. She was granted the request in September 2021.