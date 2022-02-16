Putting it all out there. While in quarantine with her kids, Kelly Clarkson virtually appeared on her talk show and got candid about life at home.

“Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall,” Clarkson, 39, jokingly told guest host Taraji P. Henson on Tuesday, February 15, while wearing pajamas and a sleep mask on the call. “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

The Texas native had to stay home after learning she was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She explained that she did not test positive, adding, “I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe.”

Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Brandon Blackstock, also opened up about how the household has been keeping busy.

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” she shared. “We’re watching Encanto and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play.”

The talk show host is currently in divorce proceedings with Blackstock, 44, after their split in June 2020. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Clarkson filed for divorce after seven years of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

While the estranged couple has been figuring out the details over the ownership of their Montana property, the “Because of You” singer was declared legally single in September 2021. Last month, the Voice coach agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12 percent share of the property, which amounts to $908,800. Clarkson was previously ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month to “benefit” their children.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum addressed the “tough” process of coparenting with her ex.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” Clarkson said in February 2021 to guest Khloé Kardashian. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!