Speaking her truth. Kelly Dodd opened up about her experience with racism following her resurfaced controversial statements about Black men.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, revealed via Instagram on Saturday, June 20, that she’s been a victim of racist behavior as a Mexican American. A fan asked Dodd, “But, like, do you truly believe that because ‘You’re Mexican you can’t be racist’?”

She replied, “I’ve experienced racism personally … I’m a woman of color and love everyone!”

Dodd recently came under fire after a 2016 TMZ video resurfaced of her saying that she didn’t “like” or “know any Black guys” while being filmed outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.

The reality star later apologized for her comments in a statement to TMZ. “I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone,” she said at the time. “That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly.”

Tamra Judge weighed in on her former RHOC costar’s controversy during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, June 16. When a fan asked the entrepreneur, 55, if Dodd should be fired for her comments, the Bravo alum thought it would be the right move for the network.

“Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!” Judge said. “Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi [Schroeder] & Kristen [Doute]. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

Bravo axed Vanderpump Rules stars Schroeder, 31, Doute, 37, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni earlier this month after their past racist actions resurfaced.

Hours later, Dodd clapped back at Judge when a fan asked her about the remarks via Instagram.

“She’s just thirsty and mad she got the bullet .. grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness,” Dodd wrote.

The California resident made headlines in April when she made more controversial remarks about the coronavirus pandemic saying it was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” One month later, Dodd shared a video via her Instagram Story while she was out to dinner with her family. “No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus,” she said.

Later, Dodd denied rumors that she had been cut from RHOC because of her comments. One user told Dodd via Instagram, “Heard you were fired from HW.” She responded, “From whom? I’m not!”

Another fan added, “I hope you aren’t fired you ARE the show Queen,” to which she replied, “I’m not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support.”