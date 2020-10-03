The countdown begins! Kelly Dodd revealed how she and fiancé Rick Leventhal are making their upcoming wedding “special” as the big day looms one week away.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, told Bravo Insider on Friday, October 2, that she and Leventhal, 60, are taking precautions at their ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got masks made for 10-10-2020,” she explained. “So, that’s really cool. It says Rick and Kelly [and] 10-10-2020 for everybody to wear. We just have limited guests. It’s kind of nice, though. Because it’s intimate.”

Dodd also shared the special person who will serve as maid of honor — her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie.

“Jolie’s just gonna be my maid of honor,” she said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Dodd. “I have friends from, like, grade school coming. It’s very informal. It’s not like it’s going to have the flower girls and the whole thing.

Kelly added, “It’s just gonna be her there and that’s it. And then Rick’s friend is going to ordain us in the ceremony. His friend Jeff, he’s gonna ordain our marriage. So, it’s gonna be really intimate and really special.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer introduced Kelly to the Fox News reporter in the summer of 2019. The Bravo personality announced her engagement to Leventhal via Instagram in November of that year.

“I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” Kelly captioned a selfie of the pair. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

Later that month, Kelly recounted the romantic proposal during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m feeling great! I’m excited. … He has a terrace that looks over the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building,” she said at the time. “Beautiful, with a fire and a bunch of flowers. And he got on one knee and said, ‘You’re the love of my life.’”

Kelly was previously married to Michael from 2006 until their split in 2017. The former couple’s divorce was finalized one year later. As for Leventhal, he shares adult daughters Veronica and Shoshanna with his ex-wife Penny Daniels. He was also married to Beth Shak for nine months from 2016 to 2017.