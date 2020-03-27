Kelly Osbourne Visits Parents for 1st Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kelly Osbourne shared a heartbreaking update about how her family has had to adjust amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Fashion Police cohost, 35, posted a photo of herself visiting with her famous parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, during the pandemic. The trio were pictured sitting poolside, where they kept their distance from one another as they wore masks over their faces.

“Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!!” Kelly revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 26. “Even though I did not get to hug them …. at this point I will take what I can get.”

The British TV personality continued, “They are doing well and are save [sic] and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all 💜 stay safe.”

Kelly’s reunion pic was followed by a screenshot of a text message she received from the 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker. “It was so lovely seeing you today,” the message read. “Toodles. It breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

Before the coronavirus spread worsened globally, Ozzy experienced many health issues. Last February, he was hospitalized due to flu complications. Months after his hospitalization, Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease around the time of his flu scare.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the musician told Good Morning America in January. “I did my last show [on] New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Ozzy canceled the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 concert series last month. At the time, a representative for Ozzy stated that this would “allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

The COVID-19 virus, which first surfaced in the Wuhan, Hubei province, in China, in December 2019, has surpassed 500,000 cases worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans who are 65 or older are more vulnerable to the illness than other age demographics.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.