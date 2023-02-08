Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are keeping Us on our toes as their flirty connection keeps heating up.

The Grammy Award nominee, 29, posted a TikTok video of herself sipping coffee on Wednesday, February 8 — and she was seemingly not alone.

In the clip, Ballerini sat on a bed wearing a gray, oversized hoodie and under–eye patches while sipping a drink from a large mug, replying to a TikTok user’s note telling Stokes, 30, to “come get your girl.”

The Tennessee native then panned her camera to reveal the arm of a man lying beside her in the bed. While Ballerini obscured any identifying features of her mystery bedroom companion, his arm has several tattoos that seemingly match the ink that the Outer Banks star notably has on his arm.

Neither the “Peter Pan” singer nor Stokes have further addressed the cuddly TikTok footage, though several eagle-eyed fans pointed out the similarities to the actor’s tattoos.

“Soft launch people SOFT LAUNCH,” one social media user replied. Another added: “Not even the tats but the shadow on the wall …. Shows the entire face 😂.”

Ballerini — who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans in November 2022 — initially connected with the Tell Me Your Secrets alum when they attended the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles with mutual friends last month.

“Chase and Kelsea have been flirting back and forth since meeting through friends at the College Football National Championship Game in L.A., but they’re not [officially] together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later in January. “Something may happen down the line, but it was just innocent on both sides. They both think the other is very attractive, so you never know.”

Since their cuddly pic at the college football championship, Ballerini and Stokes have continued to spark dating rumors as they’ve been leaving each other a series of flirty Instagram messages and hanging out together.

“She’s a sweet girl,” Stokes — who previously dated his Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline between April 2020 to November 2021— gushed to TMZ in January. “We’re having a good time and that’s all I’ll say.”

During pair’s last public outing, they were spotted packing on the PDA at the Los Angeles International Airport on January 28. More than one week later, Ballerini attended the 2023 Grammy Awards solo — but Stokes left a heart emoji in response to her red carpet pics on Sunday, February 5.

“My mom is my date and she is as beautiful as ever… and I am happy,” the “Heartfirst” singer told Extra on the red carpet when asked if the Maryland native joined her at the awards show. “It’s the busiest I’ve been in a long time, but I’m in this place where I’m like, ‘I want forward motion.’ I’m, like, craving forward motion, so I’m excited to be out there sharing it and vibing and experiencing.”