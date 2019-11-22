Thinking ahead! Kenan Thompson has the perfect idea for a wedding present that the Saturday Night Live cast can buy for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

“I think a Range Rover,” the All That alum, 41, joked to Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City on Thursday, November 21. “I think we’re all chipping in on a Range Rover. They need that for the kiddies coming — nice, roomy.”

SNL creator Lorne Michaels, meanwhile, said he is still brainstorming gift ideas with his wife, Alice Barry.

“I’ll see Colin later tonight, and Scarlett is hosting the show in a couple of weeks,” the TV producer, 75, noted to Us on Thursday. “I love them both. I’m happy for them both.”

Jost, 37, and Johansson, 35, announced their engagement in May after two years of dating.

“He killed it,” the Marriage Story star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October of the “Weekend Update” cohost’s proposal. “He did, like, a whole James Bond situation. He’s got a lot behind that news desk. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. … When someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, that is just a lovely, special thing.”

Jost, for his part, admitted during a stand-up comedy set in East Hampton, New York, in July that he “was so scared of marriage for so long” because other couples warned him not to “rush into it.”

The couple were first spotted together in May 2017 at the SNL season 42 finale afterparty. They made their red carpet debut the following April at the premiere of Johansson’s movie Avengers: Infinity War.

The actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and the French journalist, 37, share 5-year-old daughter Rose.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin