Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.

Though the Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping actor, 37, has worked with Thompson, 43, on both SNL and his sitcom, Kenan, the insider tells Us that there is no bad blood between them. “Conversations had been had and everyone in their circle knew about the relationship prior to the news being released,” the insider says. “Kenan’s dating other people [too]. He wishes her happiness.”

The news of Redd’s new romance comes one week after he announced plans to leave the comedy series after five seasons — but his departure is not due to any tensions between him and the All That alum.

“Chris has other projects lined up that conflicted with his SNL schedule,” the source tells Us. “He feels like he made the right decision to leave SNL since it was time for him to move on. He’s still close with the cast and there’s no ill will.”

Thompson and Evangeline — who share daughters Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 4 — dated for three years before tying the knot at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in November 2011. Us confirmed in April that the pair had quietly separated a year and a half earlier but were determined to stay friendly.

“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” a source told Us at the time, adding that they “officially” split in November 2020. “They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation.” The insider added that there was no “juicy” reason behind the split, explaining, “Being married for 11 years, together for 14, changes a lot of things. They really just grew apart and wanted different things.”

The insider continued: “Kenan and Christina agreed to split custody. They’re still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters’ birthdays as a family.”

Us confirmed that Thompson filed for divorce two months later.

Nearly two years after the twosome decided to go their separate ways, a second source revealed that they still “support” one another. “His divorce is still ongoing, but he’s been on great terms with his ex,” the insider told Us in September, as the Georgia native prepared to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. “She’s really supportive of him and they still get along well. … [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they’re back in school.”

