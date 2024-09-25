Kendall Jenner is in her fun and flirty era after her romance with Bad Bunny fizzled out once again — and Devin Booker is back in her life.

Although Jenner, 28, rekindled her relationship with Bad Bunny, 30, this summer, the pair have since cooled down. “They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The insider says the “Monaco” rapper and the model “were more serious after their short break” earlier this year, “But it ultimately didn’t work out long term.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) sparked reconciliation rumors in May after they were seen getting cozy at the Met Gala in New York. The pair previously called it quits in December 2023 after dating less than one year.

The following month, Jenner was spotted holding hands with the musician during a Paris date night. While the twosome continued to spend time traveling Europe over the summer, the source tells Us Jenner “decided she wanted space” and they’re no longer an item. (Us can confirm that Bad Bunny is back on the exclusive dating app Raya.)

While Jenner might’ve pressed pause with Bad Bunny, she’s not entirely closed off to romance. The insider says she has recently been “hanging out with” Booker, whom she previously dated from April 2020 to fall 2022. (The duo were recently at Miami hotspot The Surf Club together earlier this month.)

While a separate source previously told Us that Jenner is “really attracted” to Booker and that the on and off exes have “a lot of history,” she isn’t interested in another serious relationship.

“She wants to stay single for now,” the first insider claims. “Kendall isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era.”

Booker, meanwhile, hasn’t completely gotten over Jenner since their 2022 split, according to a third source. “Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her,” the insider told Us in April 2023. “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

The source explained that the Phoenix Suns player is “not actively trying to get back together with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

One year later, an insider told Us that Jenner “isn’t obligated” to dating Bad Bunny or Booker, noting in May that she’s “young and free.”

