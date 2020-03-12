Kendall Long Talks Wanting to Date Again After Joe Amabile Split

Giving love another try? Kendall Long addressed whether she is interested in dating again following her split from Joe Amabile.

“Of course I want to get out there again,” the Bachelor alum, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party hosted by Chris Harrison at hClub in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 11. “Would it be this week? Maybe not. But I feel like if love comes my way, I won’t push it away. But I’m also not desperate for it. ‘Cause when you’re not looking for it, then it happens.”

Long also admitted that she isn’t opposed to dating someone else from Bachelor Nation again, noting that there are “a lot of great guys” from that world. “Do I know anybody that I’d be interested in dating? Maybe not,” she explained. “I mean they’re all friends at this point, but who knows? Maybe Clare [Crawley]’s [upcoming] season, there’s someone there. But as of now, no.”

Long first met Amabile, 33, in 2018 while filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Though things didn’t work out for them in Mexico, the reality stars reconciled their romance after the season concluded.

Long and Amabile pumped the brakes on their love in January after nearly two years together. In a statement to Bachelor Nation, the exes confirmed that they “mutually” decided to split. The Dancing With the Stars alum planned to move back to his native Chicago after relocating to Los Angeles to make the relationship work.

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day,” the statement read. “We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Speaking to Us on Wednesday, Long revealed how she’s been coping amid the breakup. “Things are still amicable, which is good,” she shared. “Joe and I probably talk like once or twice a week if that. I think we’ve really made it a point to take the higher road with each other.”

Long noted that Amabile is “a great guy and he’s so happy in Chicago,” which is something she is “happy” about as well. The California native also said “never say never” on returning to Bachelor in Paradise, and added that it’s “an amazing place to find love” since “it worked” for her in the past with Amabile.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe