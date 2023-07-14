Kevin Costner claims estranged wife Christine Baumgartner charged various expensive personal items – including legal fees, cash advances and a car — onto his employees’ credit cards without his knowledge.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, July 14, Costner, 68, alleges that Baumgartner, 49, “charged additional attorney’s fees to the office of Susan Wiesner on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by Respondent” after she “filed her RFO for attorneys’ fees and costs.” The documents also state that Baumgartner has been “taking cash advances” on multiple credit cards “issued not to her but to staff members” without his “knowledge or consent.”

In addition, Costner claims that while he and his ex “had always leased their automobiles,” Baumgartner recently “bought an expensive vehicle of personal use.” The Yellowstone actor points to the purchase, which happened before their April separation, as proof that Baumgartner “had been planning her exit long before” she told Costner about her plans to end their marriage. (The pair’s premarital agreement states that Baumgartner is entitled to keep her personal vehicle in the event of a divorce, per Costner’s attorneys.



Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as April 11. The pair share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.



Following their breakup, Costner and Baumgartner got caught up in a messy legal battle regarding the former model’s attempts to remain in their home with their kids. Baumgartner argued in her filing that she did not have the funds to move out of their residence. However, a judge ruled that she has to leave the shared home by the end of July.

While Baumgartner initially asked for $248,000 per month in child support to continue raising the kids in the lifestyle they’re accustomed to, Costner alleged in court documents obtained by Us last month that he couldn’t afford the specified amount because he “will earn substantially less in 2023” once Yellowstone comes to an end.

A judge later ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that Costner will pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. He also owes $200,000 in attorneys’ fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. While Costner was not in court for the ruling due to a preplanned trip to British Columbia with the former couple’s kids, Costner’s attorney addressed the shared custody agreement between the twosome, saying, “The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine’s home once she finds a new residence.

Despite the matter of child support being settled, a source recently told Us that things could continue to get increasingly more contentious for the duo. “For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” the insider shared at the time, adding, “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”