Kevin Costner missed a child support hearing — while on vacation with his and Christine Baumgartner‘s kids.

Costner’s legal team previously noted he wouldn’t be in court on Wednesday, July 12, because of a preplanned trip to British Columbia with kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, according to documents obtained by People.

In the paperwork, Costner’s attorney addressed the shared custody agreement between the former couple, saying, “The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine’s home once she finds a new residence.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, after nearly 19 years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for Costner said in a statement at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Following their breakup, Costner and Baumgartner got caught up in a legal battle regarding the former model’s attempts to remain in their home with their kids. Baumgartner argued in her filing that she didn’t have the funds to move off their property with their children. A judge, however, ultimately ruled that Baumgartner has to leave the shared house by the end of the month.

A source recently told Us that things could continue to get worse between the twosome. “For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried,” an insider revealed last month. “Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating that she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce. This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone.”

A second insider, meanwhile, told Us that Baumgartner thinks Costner should leave the property. “Christine feels he should be the one to go,” the source shared. “She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family.”

The duo have also made headlines for their back and forth in court over their finances — including child support payments. Baumgartner initially requested in June to receive $248,000 a month to help support their kids. In response, Costner attempted to get the amount lowered due to a decrease in his salary following his departure from Yellowstone.

A judge subsequently ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that Baumgartner will receive $129,755 per month in child support from Costner. He is also required to pay $200,000 in attorneys’ fees and $100,000 in forensic costs per the interim ruling.

Costner, meanwhile, filed documents asking Baumgartner to pay his attorneys’ fees amid their divorce proceedings.