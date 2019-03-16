Coming to terms. Khloé Kardashian shared an inspiring message about moving on after tough decisions. The post came nearly one month after her split from Tristan Thompson amid another cheating scandal.

“The minute you decide … you want better for yourself is the minute the entire universe begins to shifts [sic] in your favor,” the Instagram Story message on Saturday, March 16, read. “Your declaration, your command, intentions, visions and prayers begin the creation of a new reality. All you have to do today is decide and never look back.”

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, broke up in February after the reality star confronted her then-boyfriend about cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. After blaming the model for the split, the Good American cofounder changed her tune. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted on March 2 after the 21-year-old’s Red Table Talk interview was released. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

She continued: “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month that Kardashian is “extremely upset” with Thompson for not “making any effort to be involved” in their 11-month-old daughter True’s life. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” the insider noted. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been spotted spending time with multiple women while traveling across the country for NBA games. Meanwhile, the Revenge Body host seemingly took a dig at her ex on Thursday, March 14, when she posted a photo of True wearing a “wish you were here” shirt, one day after her dad’s birthday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!