Khloé Kardashian was a bit confused! The Good American cofounder briefly made her Instagram page private, and addressed the mishap in the comments section of a fan post on Tuesday, April 16.

“I was on my explorer page and I saw your post. I have NO idea how or why my page is private,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, explained. “I don’t even know how to do that lol thank you for posting! I’m going to fix it. That’s strange….”

Many of her more than 91 million followers on the social media platform were quick to assume Kardashian went private due to comments from haters after she reunited with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson just two days prior.

“She’s not following Tristan anymore, soooo maybe she doesn’t want him to see her stuff,” one commenter wrote after many pointed out that, despite the setting, her page isn’t private with so many followers. Another added: “Because people probably bashed her for letting Tristan come to Trues birthday party.”

Kardashian threw an all-out first birthday birthday bash for her daughter, True, whom she shares with Thompson, 28. The athlete stopped by the party on Sunday, April 14, amid drama following the former couple’s split in February after Thompson was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“My princess. I love you soo [sic] much,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote alongside a video of him holding the baby girl at the party, while the tot played with his necklaces. “You play with the jewels?” Thompson asked her in the clip. “I know, right? You deserve all the jewels, baby girl.”

Thompson first made headlines for his infidelity in April 2018, days before Kardashian gave birth to their only child together. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that he had been unfaithful with several women throughout the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s pregnancy.

“He is a good dad to her,” Kardashian explained to a Twitter user following her split from Thompson. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

