Getting by with a little help from her family and her faith. Khloé Kardashian headed to church in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24, less than a week after her split from Tristan Thompson.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, sported a maroon beanie and oversized leopard-print jacket for the outing, with her toned legs on full display in a short gray dress. Kardashian paired the outfit with sneakers and sunglasses.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Kanye West were also in attendance. Kourtney, 39, was accompanied by her youngest child, son Reign, while Jenner, 23, walked in with a friend.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party on Sunday, February 17.

Despite staying with the athlete for 10 months after learning that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, Khloé called it quits on their relationship after he was unfaithful with Woods, 21.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a source told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family. She was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

As for Woods, a source told Us she “didn’t know how to handle” the attention from Thompson.

“Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost,” the insider explained. “The cameras have been rolling through all of this and so much of the Kardashians’ stuff is planned and set up, but this Jordyn stuff is real.”

