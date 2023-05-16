Savage mode activated! Khloé Kardashian is clearing the air for those who can’t tell the difference between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me @kourtneykardash apart, this is for you,” the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 15. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtney” as I walked by … this one’s got you 🤍.”

In her next Story, Khloé posted a picture of the Poosh founder, 44, rocking her dark hair in a short-style look paired with black lipstick and a matching outfit.

“This is my sister Kourtney. She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical … So I get how people mix us up,” she captioned the snap. “A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time [she] is a brunette, where as I am 99% of the time a blonde.”

The Revenge Body alum posted another photo of her sister in a dark outfit, saying she understands why people mix up the Kardashians stars since they are “f–king identical” in the way they look but went on to offer another easy way to tell the sisters apart.

“Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny … I am about 5’10’,” Khloé wrote, noting that Kourtney is only ‘5’1’”.

She added: “That is quite a height difference, so even if we’re standing next to each other, and even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway.”

Khloé uploaded an image that had a chart with all her sisters’ heights on it, with Kourtney being the shortest and the Celebrity Apprentice alum being the second tallest next to Kendall Jenner. After the infographic, Khloé posted a photo of herself with her long blonde hair.

“This is what I look like on a great day. And during golden hour,” she penned. “But still my hair is blonde, I’m tall and my eyes are lighter than hers.”

The former X-Factor cohost then went on to joke about how the Elvis Presley impersonator referred to Kourtney as Khloé while she married husband Travis Barker in Las Vegas, noting that the mix-ups happen on a “daily basis.”

The reality star ended her presentation by sharing a DVD of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito’s 1988 comedy Twins, with the tagline “Only their mothers can tell them apart.” In her next Story, Khloé posted a picture of the duo with the quote as the caption.

Kourtney, for her part, responded to her sister’s social media PSA by trying to spot herself in a group picture uploaded. “I think I guessed right, is Kourtney the hot tiny tamale on the right standing in the white dress?” she joked.