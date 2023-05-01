Changing her tune. Kim Kardashian sparked speculation that she’s still feuding with sister Kourtney Kardashian when she gushed over attending Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s Las Vegas nuptials.

“There’s no one I would have officiated a rock n’ roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage,” the Skims mogul, 42, wrote, in part, via Instagram on Sunday, April 30, alongside a carousel of photos from Appleton and Gage’s ceremony earlier this month.

Several hours later, Kim edited her social media caption. “I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!” her post now reads. “I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage.”

She continued: “And the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was ✨🪄 and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress [I wore].”

While the Selfish author has not addressed why she swapped her social media message, eagle-eyed fans wondered if the OG message was a subtle diss at Kourtney, 44, who first wed Travis Barker in Sin City in April 2022.

“Feels like such a dig at @kourtneykardash,” one social media user commented on Sunday.

Another follower added: “This post is going to trigger @kourtneykardash.”

Kourtney, who has not addressed the alleged social media drama, and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer had a Vegas wedding ceremony after the 2022 Grammys — sans a wedding license.

“It’s not called fake married,” the Poosh founder recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later in April 2022. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. … And I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

While Kourtney, Barker and a pair of friends made it to the spontaneous celebration, her sisters found out the news via their group chat.

“Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts,” Kim — who shares four kids with ex Kanye West — told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time, before sister Khloé Kardashian noted that she was a witness via FaceTime.

The Lemme founder and the “All the Small Things” musician went on to hold two more wedding ceremonies the following May. After an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, they held an extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy. All of Kourtney’s sisters and children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — made the Italian guest list. Barker’s three kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon, 19, Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — also attended the big day.

As fans who watched the Kardashians season 3 trailer, which dropped late last month, now know, Kim and Kourtney nearly came to blows over the Italian wedding preparations.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney alleged in the Hulu clip. “People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not.”

Sister Kendall Jenner chimed in that her oldest sister felt like her “wedding vibes” had been “stripped” amid Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, who hosted the nuptials.

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” Kim later revealed in the teaser, noting she was “mindful” about her sister’s plans. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”