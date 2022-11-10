On the mend. Khloé Kardashian candidly addressed her health following a recent skin cancer scare.

After the reality star stepped out wearing a bandage on the left side of her face at the CFDA Fashion Awards, her fans took to social media to applaud her.

“So proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your Band-Aid at all these high-fashion events,” a follower tweeted to Kardashian, 38, on Tuesday, November 8, following her appearance at the New York City event.

In response, the Good American cofounder wrote, “Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.”

She added: “It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it.”

The health update comes one month after Kardashian opened up about getting surgery for a rare face tumor.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the TV personality wrote via Instagram Stories in October. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Kardashian noted that two doctors checked the bump before telling her she had an “incredibly rare” issue for someone her age. “A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my [family] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

The California native praised Fischer for being “able to get everything” during the procedure. Kardashian also explained that she would have to wear a bandage over the area for a while. “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she shared.

In the lengthy social media post, Kardashian reminded her followers to have skin cancer screenings, adding, “We should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”