Khloé Kardashian shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 29, a day after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, flew to Boston to join the Celtics.

“Let it go,” read one message the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted on Sunday. “Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge.”

“Don’t let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life,” she shared in a follow-up message.

“If you really got a pure heart, you gonna win in the end. Remember that,” another positive post read.

“If it makes you happy it doesn’t have to make sense to others,” the Good American cofounder shared before posting a message that read, “Count your blessings, not your problems.”

The reality TV star, who shares daughter True, 2, with the NBA star, 29, didn’t accompany Thompson to the East Coast, where he will now spend a lot of his time after joining the Celtics in a $19 million, two-year deal earlier this month.

US Weekly confirmed in August that the couple had rekindled their romance after spending several months quarantining together in L.A. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had split in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian had previously forgiven the former Cleveland Cavaliers player after he cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

An insider told Us earlier this week that the E! star and Thompson plan to split their time between Boston and L.A. and “are going to be fine.”

“Tristan had really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True,” the source added. “All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

It’s been a big month for the Canada native — after agreeing to his deal with the Celtics, Thompson was officially sworn in as a U.S. citizen earlier this week.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” he said in a statement to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.