



Ready to forgive and forget? Khloé Kardashian got real about overcoming the past after her reunion with ex Tristan Thompson at the Kardashian Christmas party.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” a quote posted via the 35-year-old reality star’s Instagram Story on Friday, December 27, read. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Kardashian also shared a quote about ignoring norms when it comes to love, family and career. “You need to destroy the idea that there’s an expectation to do things by a certain age,” the post read. “You don’t have to be married with kids at 25. It’s okay to not have your dream job at 30 or to not have graduated by 22. There are no rules to life. Life is neither a race, nor a competition.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star invited Thompson, 28, to her family’s annual holiday bash at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s home on Tuesday, December 24. The athlete posted a shot of himself in the photo booth at the event the following day. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick attended the party too.

Khloé and the NBA player split in February following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. The exes share 20-month-old daughter True.

The Good American cofounder opened up about letting go of any hard feelings she had toward Thompson on December 5. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” she explained on Instagram. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair are “spending time together” only in relation to their daughter. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together,” the insider said. “They have not hooked up or anything.”