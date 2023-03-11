A sixth sister? Khloé Kardashian gushed over mom Kris Jenner’s appearance in Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” music video — and even asked the singer to join the family.

Jenner, 67, posted a clip of herself from the video on Friday, March 10, which featured the matriarch — who donned a blonde wig and white gown — lip-syncing lyrics while draped in diamonds. At one point, the reality star gets spun around by dancers fanning her with feathers as she sings, “I am your mother, you listen to me.”

Kardashian, 38, quickly took to the comments section to show support for her mom’s big moment.

“Stop it I’m f***ing screaming! I am f***ing screaming!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote. “Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters!”

Khloé wasn’t the only member of the famous brood who reacted to Jenner’s new look. “THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥,” Kourtney Kardashian replied. Kim Kardashian posted the video via her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Isn’t my mom the cutest? Watch @krisjenner in @meghantrainor’s new video.”

Kylie Jenner, for her part, simply captioned the clip, “Iconic.”

Other celebrity friends and family also gushed over the California native. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said, “That is my mother,” while Selma Blair wrote, “Super duper. I love this @krisjenner and you.” Chloe Bailey, meanwhile, responded with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Trainor, 29, is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara. The twosome tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Riley, three years later. They announced the “NO” singer’s second pregnancy earlier this year.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” Trainor wrote via Instagram in January alongside a selfie of the Massachusetts native holding a set of ultrasound images while puckering her lips to the camera. The upload was also shared via her husband’s account.

Prior to making her official announcement, Trainor hinted at the idea of expanding her brood.

“If I could’ve got pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.”

Following the release of Friday’s video, the Grammy winner explained that the reasoning behind the song — in which she croons lyrics like, “You with your God complex, but you can’t even make life, bitch” — was crafted as a retort to the sexism that still remains in the entertainment industry.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world!” the star said in a statement at the time. “This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid. It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”